Maryland casinos reverse fall gambling decline

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

January 9, 2024, 1:00 PM

Gaming revenue picked up for Maryland’s casinos in December, after two months of year-over-year declines.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports Maryland’s six casinos generated $165.6 million in gaming revenue from slot machines and table games in December, up 0.3% from December 2022.

Maryland collects $70.2 million of that for state-funded programs, the majority of which goes monthly to the Education Trust Fund.

MGM National Harbor led December gains with $70.8 million in gaming revenue, up 2.1% from a year earlier. Live! Casino & Hotel collected $60.6 million in gaming revenue up 1.5%.

Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino continues to see gaming revenue declines, down 9.6% from a year ago last month.

Results were mixed for the state’s three smaller casinos, with gaming revenue down 2.7% at Ocean Downs, up 4% at Hollywood Casino, and down 8.2% at Rocky Gap Casino.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming posts monthly and year-to-date casino gaming revenue online, as well as contributions from casinos to state programs.

