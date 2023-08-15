Gambling was a big payday for Maryland last year

The state of Maryland takes its share of gaming revenue, and with casinos, lotteries and now legalized sports betting, that share totaled $1.589 billion in fiscal 2023, about 3.5% more than in FY22.

The state of Maryland takes its share of gaming revenue, and with casinos, lotteries and now legalized sports betting, that share totaled $1.589 billion in fiscal 2023 — about 3.5% more than the previous year.

During the state’s fiscal year, which ended June 30, the combined contribution to the state included

$848.1 million from casinos;

$714.3 million from the Lottery;

$25.3 million from sports wagering; and

$1.2 million from daily fantasy sports

Gambling is a significant source of revenue for Maryland. It is the state’s fourth-largest revenue stream behind income, sales and corporate taxes.

The Maryland Lottery was the state’s first bet on gaming when it launched in 1973. The first of the state’s six casinos, Hollywood Casino in Perryville, opened in 2008 with slot machines. Table games for casinos were approved in 2012.

Maryland voters approved legalized sports betting through a referendum in 2020. The first sportsbooks started opening in late 2021. Mobile sports betting launched in November 2022. Nearly $2.9 billion was wagered on sports betting in fiscal 2023. As of the close of fiscal 2023, there were 10 approved retail sports betting locations and 10 approved mobile betting apps.

Lottery ticket sales in fiscal 2023 totaled $2.8 billion, up 3.8% from FY2022. Gaming revenue from slots and table games totaled $2.1 billion, up 2.9%.

Funds collected by the state from gaming go to various state programs, the largest of which is the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

