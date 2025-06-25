Wegmans is Rockville’s 2nd new grocery store this month

Wegmans has opened its Rockville, Maryland, grocery store, on the ground level of The Milton apartment building at 1590 Rockville Pike.

It is the second new grocery store to open in Rockville this month, after Trader Joe’s opened its third Rockville store June 12 at Rockville Town Square.

The Rockville Wegmans is the grocer’s second store in Montgomery County, with another in Germantown.

The 80,000-square foot store will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight daily, with its signature seafood, prepared foods and self-service hot and cold food bars. It also has two levels of underground parking.

The Milton is part of the much larger Twinbrook Quarter, developed by B.F. Saul Co. on Rockville Pike by the Twinbrook Metro station.

Wegmans anchors Twinbrook Quarter and is by far the largest tenant. There are a half dozen restaurants and retail stores, with future office space planned.

Wegmans, with 113 stores in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, now has two dozen stores in the D.C. region.