Maryland’s Rockville gets its third Trader Joe’s

Making good on a pledge to expand in the D.C. area, Trader Joe's will be opening its newest store next week in Rockville, Maryland.

The new Trader Joe’s will officially open on June 12 at 225 N. Washington St. The 10,000-square-foot store replaces Dawson’s Market at Rockville Town Square, and joins three dozen restaurants and retailers at Town Square.

Dawson’s Market closed about a year ago.

The opening will mark the third Trader Joe’s store in Rockville. The California-based chain now has more than two dozen stores across the D.C. area.

Trader Joe’s opened a store in May in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood, at 701 Monroe St., as part of the Monroe Street Market in the District’s Northeast.

It will also open a new store in D.C.’s Friendship Heights, at 5335 Wisconsin Ave. That store will be across the street from the former Mazza Gallerie, which is being redeveloped as a mixed-use residential and retail building.

Trader Joe’s new store openings in the D.C. area follow its expansion plans that include opening as part or near residential-heavy, mixed-use developments.

The first Trader Joe’s opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967. The company has more than 600 stores nationwide now, about a third of them in its home state of California.

