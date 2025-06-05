Adventist drops plans to buy Howard University Hospital

Howard University Hospital and Adventist HealthCare are ending their partnership, which was expected to result in Adventist buying the hospital.

Howard University Hospital and Adventist HealthCare are ending their partnership, which was expected to result in Adventist buying the hospital.

Howard University Hospital said the mutual agreement will not result in any disruptions for physicians or patients, and it remains committed to finding a partner to help it expand.

Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Adventist assumed management of the hospital in 2020, and three years later, it assumed management of its physician network. The agreement included intentions for Adventist to eventually buy Howard University Hospital.

Neither Adventist nor Howard University gave a reason for terminating the partnership.

“The collaboration between Howard University and Adventist HealthCare over the past five years has resulted in a number of significant achievements and continued to build upon Howard University Hospital’s legacy of delivering excellent care to our community and leadership in education and research,” Howard University President Ben Vinson III said in a statement.

“While Howard and Adventist have mutually agreed to discontinue Adventist’s management of the hospital and faculty practice plan, the University will continue efforts to secure a future partnership,” Vinson said.

Howard notes achievements through the five-year partnership have included facility upgrades, such as private rooms and technology modernization.

The Adventist partnership with Howard will end in February.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.