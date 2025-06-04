New hardware store for all those new National Landing residents

Twins Ace Hardware will open a location on the ground floor of The Zoe apartments in Crystal City, near Amazon HQ2 and other new developments in National Landing.

With more than a dozen new apartment buildings up or under construction in Crystal City and the broader National Landing area, many housing Amazon HQ2 employees, an Arlington, Virginia, hardware store owner saw opportunity. Twins Ace Hardware will open a store on the ground floor of one of those buildings.

Jeff Smith owns Twins Ace and runs the location on Clarendon Boulevard in Arlington’s Courthouse neighborhood. He has signed a lease for more than 8,000 square feet for a store on the ground level of The Zoe, JBG Smith’s recently delivered 19-story apartment building with 420 units on S. Bell Street in Crystal City.

Knowing condo and apartment dwellers don’t necessarily need power tools, the store will carry a wide variety of goods, from paint and gardening supplies to tools, home goods and gifts. Many items will be locally sourced.

“Twins Ace is so much more than a hardware store. We’ve worked hard to build a neighborhood destination where people can find everything from tools and paint to unique gifts, party supplies, plants and more,” Smith said in a statement.

The Zoe is close to two other JBG residential buildings, The Grace and Reva, on Crystal Drive. The area is attracting a number of recently announced openings, including Bar Chinois and Bar Colline. The area is near Water Park, a JBG Smith development that’s home to restaurants including Surreal, from the operators of D.C.’s Seven Reasons restaurant.

About 75% of JBG Smith’s development is now concentrated in the National Landing area. It has 11.9 million square feet of residential, office and retail space there, 98% of which are served by Metro, and 8.9 million square feet of mixed-use development in its pipeline.

