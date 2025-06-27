Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » New Caribbean nonstop: BWI…

New Caribbean nonstop: BWI to Anguilla this winter

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

June 27, 2025, 8:21 AM

BermudAir will launch seasonal nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport to the British territory of Anguilla this winter.

More Business stories

The twice weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays under BermudAir’s new sister-brand AnguillAir.

The roughly four-hour flight departs BWI Marshall Airport at 10:25 a.m., with return flights departing Anguilla at 4:25 p.m. The BermudAir website lists a round-trip “Economy Light” round-trip fare departing Dec. 22 at $648 — taxes included.

Currently, American Airlines operates flights from Reagan National Airport and BWI Marshall Airport to Anguilla through Miami. United Airlines flies from Dulles International Airport to Anguilla with a stop in St. Thomas.

Anguilla sits east of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and is popular for its nearly three-dozen sandy beaches, which consistently rank among the best beaches in the world. The 35-square-mile island has a population of just 15,000.

BermudAir will also launch AnguillAir nonstop service this winter from Boston. It flies to Bermuda from Boston and has grown its startup network to about a dozen airports in the Eastern U.S. and Canada.

BermudAir began its first service at BWI Marshall Airport a year ago with three weekly flights to Bermuda.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up