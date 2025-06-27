New Caribbean nonstop: BWI to Anguilla this winter

BermudAir will launch seasonal nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport to the British territory of Anguilla this winter.

BermudAir will launch seasonal nonstop flights from BWI Marshall Airport to the British territory of Anguilla this winter.

The twice weekly flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays under BermudAir’s new sister-brand AnguillAir.

The roughly four-hour flight departs BWI Marshall Airport at 10:25 a.m., with return flights departing Anguilla at 4:25 p.m. The BermudAir website lists a round-trip “Economy Light” round-trip fare departing Dec. 22 at $648 — taxes included.

Currently, American Airlines operates flights from Reagan National Airport and BWI Marshall Airport to Anguilla through Miami. United Airlines flies from Dulles International Airport to Anguilla with a stop in St. Thomas.

Anguilla sits east of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and is popular for its nearly three-dozen sandy beaches, which consistently rank among the best beaches in the world. The 35-square-mile island has a population of just 15,000.

BermudAir will also launch AnguillAir nonstop service this winter from Boston. It flies to Bermuda from Boston and has grown its startup network to about a dozen airports in the Eastern U.S. and Canada.

BermudAir began its first service at BWI Marshall Airport a year ago with three weekly flights to Bermuda.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.