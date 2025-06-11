Free live music in Leesburg all summer, adult beverages allowed

The Village at Leesburg. (Courtesy Village at Leesburg)

Village at Leesburg owner Rappaport is again footing the bill for Plaza Party this summer, with free, live music every Friday through the end of August.

The concerts are staged on The Plaza at Village at Leesburg, with nearby restaurants lined up in case of inclement weather. This is the seventh year Rappaport has hosted Plaza Party.

Each concert typically draws several hundred attendees. Alcoholic beverages purchased from Village restaurants and bars are permitted, as is the case throughout the shopping plaza year round. Food to go is also available.

The Lenny Burridge Band performs June 13. A list of all bands is online.

Village at Leesburg is a 1.2 million square foot development covering about 57 acres at Village Market Boulevard and Route 7. It opened in 2011, and has more than 60 restaurants and retailers, along with housing and offices. It is anchored by Wegmans, and includes CMX Cinemas and bowling alley and bar Bowlero.