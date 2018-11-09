202.5
Home » Business & Finance » You can now drink…

You can now drink while shopping at Village at Leesburg

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh November 9, 2018 12:08 pm 11/09/2018 12:08pm
77 Shares

The Loudoun County mixed-use development is the first to take advantage of a new Virginia law that allows patrons to carry drinks with them in to-go cups as they shop.

WASHINGTON — You can sip your wine or cocktail while walking around at Village at Leesburg now.

The Loudoun County mixed-use development is the first to take advantage of a new Virginia law that allows patrons to carry drinks with them in to-go cups as they shop.

Village at Leesburg calls it “Drink to the Good Life.”

The new law, passed by the Virginia General Assembly last year, allows so-called “lifestyle” shopping developments to permit bars and restaurants to let patrons take alcoholic drinks with them in disposable containers while they stroll about the development.

It is restricted to shopping developments that are at least 25 acres and have at least 100,000 square feet of retail space.

Village at Leesburg is the first development to take advantage of the new Alcoholic Beverage Control program.

Shoppers are now allowed to buy a glass of wine, beer or cocktail from a participating restaurant and carry it with them while they walk and shop throughout Village at Leesburg, a 1.2 million square foot development covering about 57 acres at 1602 Village Market Boulevard off Route 7 that opened in 2011. It includes more than 60 restaurants and retailers, along with housing and offices.

Village at Leesburg is operated by McLean-based Rappaport Management, which owns dozens of D.C.-area mixed-use properties.

You can’t BYOB though. The law prohibits patrons from bringing their own alcoholic drinks with them. And walkabout drinking is confined to the (rather sizable) property.

So far, 5 Tara, BurgerFi, Eggspectation, Firebirds, Plaza Azteca, The Conche and Travinia are offering to-go drinks, as well as the soon-to-open Vino Bistro and ChefScape.

Village at Leesburg is anchored by Wegmans, and includes Cobb Theatres, and an LA Fitness.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alcohol Business & Finance Drink to the Good Life Food & Restaurant News jeff clabaugh Living News Local News Loudoun County, VA News village at leesburg Virginia
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Election Day
November Entertainment Guide
Celebrity birthdays Nov. 11-17
Today in History: Nov. 11
10 things to do in DC this fall before it freezes
15 Thanksgiving turkey recipes
Travel trends
Fall foliage comes to DC area
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Side dishes for your Thanksgiving meal
Potato recipes for upcoming holidays
Thanksgiving dessert recipes
Drag queens run high heels
Celebrity deaths
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick
Marine Corps Marathon
Pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Fall Movie Guide