DC-based SeoulSpice heads to Chicago with three locations

D.C. fast-casual restaurant SeoulSpice is opening its first restaurants outside of the D.C. area, with one opening in Chicago next week.

SeoulSpice’s first Chicago location, at 20 North Michigan Ave., will be followed by two others currently under construction in River North and Wicker Park in Chicago.

SeoulSpice, popular for its build-your-own Korean bowls, received outside funding from New York-based investment firm Invus Group LLC last summer, with a goal of expanding the chain.

Invus was an early backer in CAVA, the D.C.-based Mediterranean fast-casual chain that has also grown significantly through national expansion.

SeoulSpice founder and CEO Eric Shin, who opened the first location in D.C. in 2016, was not a restauranteur by trade when he came up with the idea for a restaurant serving Korean comfort food based on family recipes. He is the principal percussionist with the National Symphony Orchestra.

SeoulSpice has seven locations in the D.C. area currently, the most recent of which opened in Navy Yard.

The menu includes rice bowls, noodle bowls, and salads, all of which are gluten-free.

