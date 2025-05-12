Job seekers increasingly skeptical of AI looking at their resume

More than two-thirds of companies now use artificial intelligence in at least some stage of the job interview, screening and recruitment process.

More than two-thirds of companies now use artificial intelligence in at least some stage of the job interview, screening and recruitment process. It has eased workloads for human resources managers, and can filter out candidates who are not appropriate for the role.

But AI recruiting tools are not perfect, and job seekers are increasingly pushing back against it.

A survey of job seekers by staffing firm Express Employment Professionals found 62% would consider not applying to companies that are overly reliant on AI in the hiring process.

“People are reading more about this,” said John Roller at Express Employment Professionals. “It is making it more problematic for companies to use this without much human intervention. I think it’s much better if they blend it a little bit more than they are doing. Applicants are getting more and more frustrated with the lack of human involvement in the hiring process.”

AI has proved to make mistakes. It can show bias in screening applicants, including rejections based on age, race and disabilities, and can ignore state and federal compliance laws.

Artificial intelligence is also not human. And, Roller said, it cannot pick up on nuances that make job applicants a good hire.

“It is more than just skill sets and keywords,” he said. “Without a human talking to the person, it’s very difficult for anyone to judge enthusiasm, energy, attitude, work ethic and those soft job skills.”

Express Employment’s survey found 84% of job seekers prefer to have a person conduct the initial interview to answer simple questions, and 84% would prefer their resume and cover letter to be reviewed by a human.

HR managers are aware of the risks, with 68% saying the risks are not worth it without preserving human involvement, and nearly nine in 10 stress the importance of human participation in the hiring process to assess skills accurately.

Being rejected for a job and not being told it was AI that knocked you out of the running also risks transparency, trust and honesty issues for companies.

The Harris Polls conducted for Express Employment included 1,001 hiring managers and 1,039 employed adults or unemployed adults looking for a new job.

