Job interview tests you can’t prepare for — like the coffee cup test

In-person job interviews are stressful enough, with candidates preparing answers, anticipating questions and crafting the right resume for the job. But, some hiring mangers throw in additional tests you may not consider.

Kick Resume interviewed managers in human resources who shared some of their surprising ways to test candidates’ personalities in interviews.

“Definitely there are a lot of sneaky tests. There are a lot of types of these tests and every HR manager might use a different one, and you can’t really be prepared,” said Kick Resume CEO Peter Duris.

Take, for instance, the “coffee cup test.”

Does the candidate leave the empty cup on the interviewer’s desk when they leave, or do they dispose of the paper cup? Or, do they take an extra step and take the mug to the kitchen on their way out?

Kick Resume said HR managers who use this test call it a small gesture, but a sign of politeness and initiative.

There is also the “water test.” Drinking water at a normal pace could signal confidence, while drinking it too quickly is a sign of being nervous.

And that’s still not all. The “wobbly chair test” has a candidate being shown to a chair for the interview that is uncomfortable and not level.

“If you ask for a better chair, it might be a sign of confidence and problem solving. If you try to repair it, it is a bonus point, because it might show that you are trying to solve something,” Duris said.

Most HR managers surveyed by Kick Resume don’t consider the outcomes of these tests, or any other sneaky personality tests a deal breaker in the job interview process.

But, Kick Resume does say first impressions count, so candidates should be in “interview mode” from the moment they step into the building, treating everyone with respect.

