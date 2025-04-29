Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International will acquire Dutch hotel chain CitizenM for $355 million.

CitizenM hotels make up for tiny rooms with more shared space, replacing traditional lobbies with large living rooms. Most have 24-hour grab-and-go food service. (Courtesy Marriott International) Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International will acquire Dutch hotel chain CitizenM for $355 million, adding a chain of hotels with tiny, high-tech rooms with properties in Europe, Asia and the U.S., including two in D.C.

CitizenM, founded in 2008, doesn’t waste square footage on room size, but packs rooms with tech that more hip travelers appreciate. At its hotel in Southwest D.C., rooms are 165-square feet, with king-size beds squeezed into alcoves that touch both walls. App-controlled room features include mood lighting, thermostats and window shades.

The hotels make up for tiny rooms with more shared space, replacing traditional lobbies with large living rooms. Most have 24-hour grab-and-go food service.

CitizenM has a second D.C. hotel on Capitol Hill, with a third opening in Georgetown. The chain has 36 hotels currently in 20 cities including New York, Paris, London and Rome. The first CitizenM opened at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

“We are thrilled to add CitizenM as a unique differentiated offering to our select-service brand portfolio as we continue to strengthen Marriott’s foothold in this valuable market segment around the world,” Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano said.

CitizenM joins more than 30 other Marriott hotel brands spanning 9,300 hotels in 144 countries.

