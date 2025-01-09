Trader Joe’s coming to Friendship Heights, Brookland and Rockville

Trader Joe's is adding three new stores to its D.C.-area market, all three of which will have a built-in residential customer base.

Trader Joe’s is moving into a vacant space in Friendship Heights. (Courtesy Google Maps) Trader Joe’s is moving into a vacant space in Friendship Heights. (Courtesy Google Maps) Trader Joe’s is adding three new stores to its D.C.-area market, all three of which will have a built-in residential customer base.

Trader Joe’s has leased long vacant space in Friendship Heights D.C., at 5335 Wisconsin Avenue next to the Cheesecake Factory and directly across from the former Mazza Gallerie, where the redevelopment is a mixed-use residential and retail building is nearing completion.

It will also open a store in Northeast D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood, as part of the mixed-use Monroe Street Market development at 701 Monroe Street.

A third location is scheduled to open at the mixed-use Rockville Town Square, replacing Dawson’s market at 225 N. Washington Street, which closed its Town Square location last summer.

All three are listed as “coming soon,” with no specific opening dates. A spokesperson confirmed they will all open sometime this year, and stores are hiring now.

“We fell the communities and locatives are a great fit. We are looking forward to building an awesome crew that will be ready to welcome new customers into their new neighborhood Trader Joe’s when we are open,” Trader Joe’s said.

Traders Joe’s currently has six stores in the District and 16 in the Northern Virginia and Maryland suburbs.

