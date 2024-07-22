The push to make Friendship Heights a ’15-minute neighborhood’

The Friendship Heights Urban District and the nonprofit Friendship Heights Alliance are working together with D.C. on revitalizing the neighborhood.

D.C. and Montgomery County, Maryland, businesses in the Friendship Heights corridor were “on their own” before Montgomery County’s Friendship Heights Urban District was created, according to Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson.

Friedson said the district and the nonprofit Friendship Heights Alliance are working together with D.C. on revitalizing the neighborhood. Friedson envisions the area as a “15-minute neighborhood,” where he explains “you want the type of retail that serves your needs within 15 minutes of where you live.”

“In a place like Friendship Heights, that would be 15 minutes walking distance.”

Ethan Burger, who has lived in D.C., not far from the Friendship Heights neighborhood, for years, said he’s happy to have grocery shopping available at the Amazon Fresh store where there used to be a Giant Foods. But, referring to the retail outlets that sell luxury goods, such as jewelry, handbags and designer clothing, Burger said, “I don’t think that there are enough consumers to buy at the high-end shops. I mean, I think it’s ridiculous.”

Asked what he thinks is missing, Burger said, “Dog parks — I mean, there are a lot of people who have dogs, but there are no places to walk except, you know, little strips of land.”

Natalie Avery, with the Friendship Heights Alliance, said since being established in October, the nonprofit has worked hard to help create the kind of gathering spot where friends and neighbors would be likely to run into each other and could spend time catching up.

“At least that’s what we’ve heard,” she told WTOP. Focus groups of residents and businesses have said they are looking for a place with a sense of “a civic heart.”

Part of creating that space, said Avery, has been holding “Maker’s Markets,” where crafts and food vendors mix with musicians and activities to create events that draw people to the area.

On Saturday, the Maker’s Market will be held at the Pepco Harrison substation at 5210 Wisconsin Ave. from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

