Kastle Systems buys stake in Sterling, Va.’s i2G Systems, its biggest-ever investment

Falls Church, Virginia-based Kastle Systems, best known for office building security systems, is taking a majority stake in Sterling, Virginia-based i2G Systems, a building security company whose customers include high-security data centers.

Falls Church, Virginia-based Kastle Systems, best known for office building security systems, is taking a majority stake in Sterling, Virginia-based i2G Systems, a building security company whose customers include high-security data centers.

Kastle Systems did not disclose the dollar amount of its investment but called it the largest investment in the company’s 50-year history.

Kastle Systems’ chairman, Mark Ein, is one of the D.C. region’s most active venture capitalists. He was part of the investment group led by Josh Harris in purchasing the Washington Commanders in 2023, and is sole owner of the Washington Kastles tennis team, an esports league team and Washington City Paper.

i2G Systems was founded in 2013. It specializes in high-security industries, including health care, finances services, stadiums and arenas.

Kastle Systems said the acquisition broadens its tech capabilities, gaining advanced perimeter security technologies such as radar, thermal imaging and AI analytics. i2G’s customers include some of the largest global data center operators.

“This strategic investment reflects Kastle’s commitment to continued expansion into fast growing, high security end markets looking for the most advanced technology solutions,” Ein said in a statement.

Kastle Systems was founded in 1972. Ein’s Venturehouse Group acquired the company in 2007. Ein has been involved in a half dozen early stage companies and has led more than $1.5 billion in private equity and venture capital funding.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.