Amazon Fresh opens new store in Silver Spring

Amazon, which has slowly resumed expansion of its Amazon Fresh grocery stores, has opened its newest D.C.-area Fresh store at White Oak Town Center in Silver Spring, Maryland.

The 41,000-square-foot store is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Amazon paused Fresh store openings about a year ago, both in D.C. and nationwide. It recently closed its three-year-old Fresh store in Manassas, Virginia.

Another Amazon Fresh is scheduled to open soon at Fair Lakes Mall in Fairfax. In December, it opened a Fresh location in Falls Church at Crossroads Center in Bailey’s Crossroads. Last summer, it added stores in Potomac Yard and Gaithersburg.

There are 10 Amazon Fresh stores in the D.C. area currently, and about 50 nationally.

As it resumes expansion, Amazon is also redesigning Fresh stores, including recent makeovers at stores in Chevy Chase and Franconia.

Fresh stores also now carry more national brands and higher quality products, as well as Amazon’s own private label brands.

