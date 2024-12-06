Bailey’s Crossroads gets the newest Amazon Fresh store

A new Amazon Fresh location in Falls Church, Virginia is scheduled to open on Dec. 12.

The store, replacing a former Safeway, joins other retailers at Crossroads Center in Bailey’s Crossroads, including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls, Old Navy and Golds Gym.

It is the 10th Amazon fresh store in the D.C. area and signals Amazon’s renewed push to expand the grocery store chain.

Amazon paused new Fresh store openings about a year ago, but has slowly resumed adding more stores recently. This summer, it opened stores in Potomac Yard and Gaithersburg, as well as nine other Fresh stores in other markets.

There are now about 50 Amazon Fresh locations nationally.

Amazon closed its Fresh store in Crystal City earlier this year.

The 40,000 square-foot Falls Church Amazon Fresh store will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. seven days a week. Like other stores, it will feature regional brands.

Amazon is also refreshing existing stores, including newly redesigned stores in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Franconia, Virginia, that had grand re-openings earlier this year. The stores carry more national brands and higher quality products, as well as Amazon’s own private label brands. Neither store closed during their remodels.

