United Airlines expands Dulles schedule, including only nonstop flight to Anchorage

United Airlines is adding new routes, bringing back others and dusting off seasonal flights at Dulles International Airport to meet travel demand.

United, by far the dominant carrier at Dulles, will add a new nonstop flight to Anchorage, Alaska, this spring. The seasonal service will begin May 23. It will be the only airline offering nonstop service to Alaska from the D.C. area.

United will also resume seasonal service to Vancouver on May 2 — this year operating the route daily. Previously, it was only flown on weekends, and Vancouver has not been on United’s Dulles schedule since before the pandemic.

Dulles will also be adding to other domestic destinations this spring, including Phoenix, Kansas City, San Antonio and New Orleans.

United says, given the rising demand for earlier spring leisure travel, it will start seasonal flights to European destinations from Dulles earlier than usual.

The airline will resume service Feb. 15 to Barcelona, Lisbon and Rome. It will add a second daily flight between Dulles and Rome starting in May.

United operates more than 230 daily flights at Dulles to more than 100 destinations.

