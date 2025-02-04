OneLife Fitness buys Fairfax, Falls Church 24 Hour Fitness locations, with big renovation plans

McLean, Virginia-based OneLife Fitness continues its rapid expansion by acquiring 24 Hour Fitness locations in both Fairfax and Falls Church.

OneLife said it will invest more than $2 million on upgrades and renovations at the two clubs, including larger turf and strength training areas, new equipment and recovery studios. Both fitness centers are already large, at about 42,000-square-feet, and both already have indoor pools.

The clubs are at located at 12300 Price Club Plaza in Fairfax, and 1000 E. Broad Street in Falls Church.

Carlsbad, California-based 24 Hour Fitness operates more than 280 clubs, though the Fairfax and Falls Church locations were its last in the D.C. region.

OneLife Fitness was acquired by Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris in October, through his 26North Partners investment firm for an undisclosed sum.

