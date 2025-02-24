Lost your job to DOGE? You won’t need to explain it

Federal government workers who have lost their jobs as a result of sweeping multiagency cuts have a lot to do to prepare for a new job search, but they probably don’t have to worry about explaining why they are out of work.

Federal government workers who have lost their jobs as a result of sweeping multiagency cuts have a lot to do to prepare for a new job search. One thing they probably don’t have to worry about is explaining why they are out of work.

“These people are getting laid off for absolutely no reason, for the most part, that is connected to their work or their performance,” Stacie Haller, a career coach at Resume Builder, said. “Even when they’re saying it is performance, we know it is not performance because it is all over the media. The good news to me is it is out all over the media. I don’t think anybody is going to have to explain anything about what happened.”

Company-wide layoffs are increasingly common in the private sector, as well, as companies cull ranks, the result of over-hiring in recent years for some or facing economic pressure to streamline operations in general for others.

Haller said losing a job through a company layoff is not the scarlet letter those who were let go often feel it is.

“When people get laid off today, it is very different. In the old world, people were afraid to talk about it. It is so rampant and so out there. Half the time, the people who are going to interview you have ben laid off in the past,” Haller said.

Many workers who have lost their jobs amid efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency are recent hires still on their probationary periods. But many of those DOGE cuts are also career agency employees, and for them, the job search will look different than it was the last time they were searching. Career federal employees are leaving their positions with marketable skills.

“Many people want to switch careers, and they don’t understand what their skillset is,” Haller said. “So, working with a great job coach or career counselor can help them really understand the skills that they do have, which they might not even realize they do have because they have been so entrenched in just doing what they do.”

Haller said those employees can benefit from a job search counselor or career coach, such as herself.

“Find someone who can work with them to understand how their skills can be transferred and reworked into plenty of other positions. And, how to talk the talk, as well,” Haller said.

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. is president and CEO of the Society of Human Resource Management, a nonprofit located in Alexandria, Virginia, that works with human resources professionals in both the public and private sectors.

Taylor agrees with Haller on the need for fired feds to seek help in marketing their skills.

“Twenty years ago, we all said hire an outplacement firm and they will help you with your resume. That’s like 101. You actually need a career coach who, yes, will help you write a resume and present yourself, but also will help you with the mindset,” Taylor said. “You have to understand how private employers talk, what they expect, the keywords. It is a very, very different way to pitch yourself.”

