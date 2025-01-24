DC-area Wegmans will now let Uber Eats do your shopping

Grocery chain Wegmans has partnered with Uber Eats for delivery at its stores in D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The Uber Eats partnership is in addition to Wegmans’ existing delivery partnership with Instacart in the District. Wegmans stores in Virginia also use DoorDash for delivery.

The deal with Uber Eats includes a 5% discount on Wegmans orders of $35 or more. Wegmans customers can shop the store directly through the Uber Eats app.

“Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food. Partnering with Uber and expanding our delivery network is just one way we’re able to continue to deliver on that mission,” said Erica Tickle, Wegmans’ vice president of marketing.

Wegmans has 24 stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

