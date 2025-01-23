Patient First opens new walk-in clinic in Capitol Heights

Photo of new Patient First location in Capitol Heights, Md. (Courtesy Patient First)

Walk-in clinic chain Patient First will open its newest D.C.-area location in Capitol Heights, Maryland, on Jan. 30.

It will be Patient First’s fourth location in Prince George’s County, and its 22nd in the D.C. region.

The new center, at 1670 Ritchie Station Court, will provide walk-in, non-appointment access to both urgent and primary care services year-round. On-site services include X-ray, lab work, prescriptions and occupational health services for both employees and employers.

Occupational health services include workers’ compensation treatment, physicals and drug screenings.

The Capitol Heights clinic will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Major insurance plans are accepted.

Richmond, Virginia-based Patient First was founded in 1981. It operates 79 clinics in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.