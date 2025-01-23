DC area is ‘best of both worlds’ with cost of living, study shows

Many in the D.C. area are anxious about cost of living. A Bankrate report shows other markets are tougher for those wanting to build savings and buying power.

A lot of people in the D.C. area have anxiety about the cost of living, but a new report from the financial services company Bankrate shows other markets are a tougher road for those who want to build savings and strengthen buying power.

“Most Americans are quick to pay attention to how much in taxes gets taken out of their paycheck, but another factor that really impacts their take home pay is cost of living,” said Sarah Foster, an economic analyst at Bankrate.

After analyzing the top 25 largest metropolitan regions in the nation, Bankrate determined that the mean of annual wages in the D.C. area was around $81,000 after being adjusted for the cost of living.

The report ranked D.C. as the eighth-most expensive metro area in the country for cost of living.

That was second-highest in the country behind only San Francisco, where that figure was about $82,000. The toll from cost of living was much higher in San Francisco relative to D.C., however.

“What we used for this was data showing cost of living through the Department of Commerce,” Foster said. “A lot of it is coming down to housing, groceries, essentials, insurance costs — items that people are likely going to allocate money in their budgets toward.”

According to the report, the San Francisco area had the highest cost of living in the country, causing people’s buying power to be 15.4% lower than their wages every year.

In Los Angeles, cost of living led to a 13.4% drop in buying power. It was an 11.5% drop in Seattle, an 11.1% drop in New York, and a 10.6% drop in Miami.

The District, on the other hand, registered a 7.9% drop in buying power due to cost of living.

In other words, according to those figures, people in the San Francisco area making $100,000 had about $85,000 in buying power, while those in the D.C. region making $100,000 had about $92,000 in buying power.

“D.C. might be best described as one of those cities that’s a little bit of the best of both worlds,” Foster said. “San Francisco had that huge bite out of the cost of living, whereas the cost of living bite that the average worker is experiencing in the D.C. metro area is considerably smaller.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.