Arlington Co. homeowners see average 3.7% increase in assessments

Overall property values are up 2% in Arlington County, Virginia, that's less than the 2.5% increase in assessed values for all properties last year.

Arlington County, Virginia, has completed 2025 property assessments and overall property values are up 2%, that’s less than the 2.5% increase in assessed values in 2024 for all properties, including both residential and commercial.

For homeowners, assessed values this year go up 3.7%. That is less than median selling prices of homes in Arlington County rose in 2024. The median price of a sale in December in Arlington was 10.2% higher than a year earlier, according to listing service Bright MLS.

The average single-family property value, including condos, town houses and single-family homes, increased to $854,900, based on Arlington County’s assessments. About 80% of residential properties saw an increase in assessed value for 2025.

For commercial property owners, assessed values were raised just 0.1%, held back by declining values and rising vacancy rates for commercial office space. Assessments for existing office space are down 11.1% from 2024.

Hotel properties saw a 22% increase in assessed values, on rising occupancy, room rates and new hotel construction in the county. Other commercial properties, such as malls and retail stores, saw property assessments rise an average of 2.6%.

Notice of assessments are currently being mailed to property owners. Property owners can look up their 2025 assessment changes and currently-assessed values online.

Methods used for assessing properties, as well as how property owners in Arlington County can appeal their assessments, are available online.

Annual assessments are not property tax bills. The county uses assessments to set property tax rates. Real estate taxes are determined by the Arlington County Board in April, with the first of two annual real estate tax payments due in June.

