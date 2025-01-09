Crystal City’s Water Park takes on ‘Apres Ski’ vibe in Virginia

Developer JBG Smith’s new Water Park addition to Crystal City in Virginia is embracing the change in seasons, now what is dubbed an Apres Ski pop-up.

Apres Ski pop-up is the French phrase for what skiers do after hitting the slopes. In this case, that means noshing and ice skating.

Water Park has decorated the park’s outside spaces with lights, tables, blankets, fire pits and other rustic accents to feel like a European mountain resort, with a pop-up food menu and a small skating rink.

The pop-up menu, available to grab and go for eating anywhere around the park, is also Water Bar’s new Winter Menu, including baked brie, a full raw bar, chocolate fondue services and s’mores.

Visitors can also grab food from any one of the park’s kiosk food vendors.

The ice skating rink is at the park’s fountain center. It is only big enough for eight to 10 skaters. Skate times are available on a first-come, first-served basis and runs each day through 8 p.m. Skates are available at the nearby Crush Pizza restaurant.

Tickets for the skating rink are $30 per person for a 30-minute session. Skate rentals are an additional $8.

JBG Smith opened Water Park about a year ago. It is a redevelopment of a previously-underused public space by the Crystal City Metro, and includes year-found food kiosks, in addition to Water Bar and Crush Pizza. The performance stage hosts regular live music.

The park is along Crystal Drive between 15th Street and 18th Street, and abuts the Mt. Vernon Trail.

