BBQ food truck Silver & Sons graduates to Bethesda restaurant location

Silver & Sons opens its first brick and mortar restaurant Friday in Bethesda’s Westbard Square.

Jarrad Silver opened his BBQ food truck in 2022. Now, he's opening a brick-and-mortar store. (Courtesy Silver & Sons) Jarrad Silver opened his BBQ food truck in 2022. Now, he's opening a brick-and-mortar store. (Courtesy Silver & Sons) Jarrad Silver whose D.C. kitchen experience includes working as the executive chef at the former Birch and Barley and holding chef roles at Kapnos Taverna, broke out on his own with a BBQ food truck in 2022. That grew to catering and a second truck. Now, Silver has brought his Jewish twist on barbecue to his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland.

Silver & Sons opens Friday in Bethesda’s Westbard Square, at 53262 Westbard Ave. The smoked meats and sides lean into Silver’s Jewish upbringing with inspiration from food around the Mediterranean. The beef, lamb and chicken are sourced from producers with commitments to responsible practices, according to the restaurant’s website.

Silver & Sons is not a big space. The 800-square-foot location will have carryout and a counter for up to six diners.

“This opening represents a culmination of everything we’ve been working toward since launching Silver and Sons Barbecue,” Silver said. “At Westbard Square, we’ll be able to explore the boundaries of what barbecue can be while honoring its roots.”

In addition to ribs, chicken and brisket smoked with hickory and oak from Virginia, there is short rib pastrami, pastrami-spiced mushrooms, pulled lamb shoulder and chocolate babka buns. There’s also a pastrami steak and cheese and fried chicken skin on a sourdough challah hoagie.

Beyond barbecue, a to-go menu will include chili, matzo ball soup, chicken pot pie and shepherd’s pie.

Silver serves all barbecue with sides like turmeric pickled cauliflower, carrots and celery.

Silver & Sons will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

