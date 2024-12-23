Maryland’s unemployment rate, once the lowest in the US, continues to rise

Maryland's unemployment rate was 3.1% last month, up from 3.0% in October, and notably higher than 2.2% recorded in November 2023.

Maryland’s state unemployment rate hit an all-time low in October 2023, at just 1.7%, marking the lowest state unemployment rate in the U.S., but it has risen most of 2024.

In November, the Maryland unemployment rate was 3.1%, up from 3.0% in October, and notably higher than 2.2% recorded in November 2023 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia’s unemployment rate now remains below Maryland, though it rose to 3.0% in November, up from 2.9% in October. A year ago, Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.1%.

State unemployment rates reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics are seasonally-adjusted. Nationally, the unemployment rate in November was 4.2%.

Both Maryland and Virginia have seen modest job growth in the past year, Maryland’s nonfarm payrolls rose by 37,100 from a year ago in November, for a job growth ate of 1.4%. Virginia’s annual job growth rate of 1.7% has added 72,800 jobs in the past year.

South Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in November, at 1.9%. Nevada had the highest, at 5.7%. When compared to states, the District had the second-highest November unemployment rate, at 5.6%, down from 5.7% in November, although up from 4.9% a year ago.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state-by-state unemployment rates and changes in payrolls online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.