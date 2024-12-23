Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Maryland’s unemployment rate, once…

Maryland’s unemployment rate, once the lowest in the US, continues to rise

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

December 23, 2024, 10:00 AM

Maryland’s state unemployment rate hit an all-time low in October 2023, at just 1.7%, marking the lowest state unemployment rate in the U.S., but it has risen most of 2024.

In November, the Maryland unemployment rate was 3.1%, up from 3.0% in October, and notably higher than 2.2% recorded in November 2023 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Virginia’s unemployment rate now remains below Maryland, though it rose to 3.0% in November, up from 2.9% in October. A year ago, Virginia’s unemployment rate was 3.1%.

State unemployment rates reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics are seasonally-adjusted. Nationally, the unemployment rate in November was 4.2%.

Both Maryland and Virginia have seen modest job growth in the past year, Maryland’s nonfarm payrolls rose by 37,100 from a year ago in November, for a job growth ate of 1.4%. Virginia’s annual job growth rate of 1.7% has added 72,800 jobs in the past year.

South Dakota had the lowest state unemployment rate in November, at 1.9%. Nevada had the highest, at 5.7%. When compared to states, the District had the second-highest November unemployment rate, at 5.6%, down from 5.7% in November, although up from 4.9% a year ago.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics posts monthly state-by-state unemployment rates and changes in payrolls online.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up