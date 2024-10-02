Fall flash sale at Amtrak: DC to NYC for $42

A flash sale at Amtrak can get D.C. travelers to Boston, New York or Philadelphia with fares of up to 25% off, but travelers only have until this weekend to book the tickets.

The sale requires booking by Oct. 5. Travel is good for Oct. 7 through Dec. 18.

Sample fares include D.C. to Philadelphia for $28 each way and D.C. to New York City for as little as $42 each way. D.C. to New York on an Acela train is as low as $107 each way.

Sale fares apply to both Northeast Regional coach and Acela business class fares. Seats booked at the discounted rate are limited, and there are restrictions, including blackout dates of Nov. 25 through Dec. 2.

Flash sale fares can be booked online.

Amtrak ridership on the Northeast Corridor last year was 8% higher than pre-pandemic levels and up 29% from fiscal year 2022. Acela ridership grew 38% and accounted for 3 million of the 9.2 million customer trips on the Northeast Corridor last fiscal year.

