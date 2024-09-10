Nobu sushi chef brings Japanese restaurant Modan, and omakase counter to Tysons

Modan, a new Japanese restaurant from former Nobu D.C. executive sushi chef Micheole Dator, is opening in Tysons, Virginia, this fall, with an award-winning interior design, a sushi counter and a private omakase counter.

Omakase loosely translates to “leave it to the chef.”

The 7,000-square-foot restaurant is at 1788 Chain Bridge Road and includes an outdoor patio. It is on the ground floor of the recently completed Heming residential building. It is about one block from the Silver Line’s McLean Metro stop.

Modan, meaning “modern” in Japanese, will dry-age both beef and fish in house.

Before Nobu D.C., Dator worked at Nobu Kuala Lumpur, Nobu Malibu and Nobu Lanai.

Dator said his menu will blend traditional and modern Japanese cooking techniques with elements of Southeast Asian cuisine.

“Traditional Japanese cuisine emphasizes seasonal ingredients, meticulous preparation and presentation, while modern Japanese cuisine often incorporates innovative techniques and global influences. Adding a touch of Southeast Asian flair can introduce vibrant flavors and ingredients resulting in a delightful fusion of flavors and culinary traditions,” he said.

Modan’s dining spaces were designed by D.C.-based Collective Architecture. The design recently earned an award from the International Interior Design Association mid-Atlantic chapter’s 2024 Premiere Design Awards.

“A stunning example of intentional design, the renderings showcase a captivating interplay of light and shadow. Light dances across the warmth of blonde wood, contrasting beautifully with the textured roughness of the stonework. This harmonious balance of textures evokes a sense of Japanese wabi-sabi, where beauty is found in imperfection,” IIDA judges said.

