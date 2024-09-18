New Silver Spring MOM’s Organic Market opens this week (It’ll recycle your phones)

Rockville, Maryland-based MOM’s Organic Market will open its 14th D.C.-area location on Friday, Sept. 20 in Silver Spring.

Rockville, Maryland-based MOM's Organic Market will open its 14th D.C.-area location on Friday, Sept. 20 in Silver Spring as part of developer Bozzuto's new Attwell on Spring residential development.

MOM’s Organic Market, founded in 1987, has been in growth mode. The Silver Spring location will be followed by a Severna Park store, its first in Anne Arundel County.

It has also signed a lease for a new store in D.C.’s Van Ness neighborhood by the University of the District of Columbia.

It has grown to 26 locations in six states.

In keeping with founder Scott Nash’s longtime commitment to environmental causes, 5% of sales at the Silver Spring grand opening will go to the Maryland Pesticide Education Network, Nature Forward and Friends of Sligo Creek.

Like its other stores, the Silver Spring location will run a large recycling program for customers, including cellphones, tablets, eyeglasses, corks and batteries.

MOM’s was the first retail chain to ban the sale of plastic bottled water in 2010, and the first grocery store chain to ban disposable plastic bags in 2005. All of its stores have been powered by 100% renewable energy since 2005.

It also donates food that would otherwise go to waste to D.C.-area nonprofits.

Nash started MOM’s selling organic produce out of his family’s garage in Beltsville.

