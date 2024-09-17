Devils Backbone brews up 50th anniversary beer for Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals kick off their 50th anniversary with the preseason game at Capital One Arena against the Philadelphia Fliers on Sept. 22, and there’s a beer to celebrate.

The Washington Capitals kick off their 50th anniversary with the preseason game at Capital One Arena against the Philadelphia Fliers on Sunday, Sept. 22, and there’s a beer to celebrate.

Lexington, Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing Company has brewed a 50th anniversary Capit-Ale, a 6% ABV IPA sold in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans. The beer will be on sale at Capital One Arena beginning with the preseason game, and is already available in local bars, restaurants and retailers in the region.

Devils Backbone said the cans pay homage to the team’s Golden Anniversary with red, white and blue labels and a retro player silhouette, as well as the Caps’ 50th anniversary logos.

It will be sold at Capital One Arena alongside All Caps Smash, a 10% ABV sold in 12-ounce cans. All Caps is made with vodka, orange, cranberry and peach juice flavors.

The Capitals’ official 50th anniversary kickoff is Oct. 10 — the Caps 50 Fest at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals and Devils Backbone first collaborated in 2019 with Capit-Ale India Pale Ale.

Devils Backbone has also collaborated with the Washington Nationals for themed beers.

Devils Backbone was acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2016, but the 16-year-old brewer continues to operate as an independent craft brewer as part of the brewing company’s craft beer division, The High End, which includes Shock Top, Goose Island and Blue Point.

Devils Backbone’s Outpost Brewery & Taproom in Lexington is the primary production facility. Its Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows in Roseland, Virginia, includes 100 acres surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The two locations host more than 500,000 guests a year.

