Osmow’s Shawarma brings “chicken on the ROX” (and on the STIX) to Manassas

Fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant chain Osmow’s Shawarma opens its first D.C.-area location Aug. 27 in Manassas, Virginia, with free shawarma for the first 200 customers.

Osmow’s is at 9685 Liberia Avenue, joining several other restaurants at the Evergreen Terrace strip mall.

It is the 180th location in North America for the Toronto-based chain. The first Osmow’s opened in 2001 in Streetsville, Ontario.

Osmow’s signature dishes are chicken on the ROX, carved chicken shawarma served on a bed of rice, and chicken on the STIX, which is served on french fries, both topped with garlic sauce, tahini and sumac.

Its shawarma is also served a variety of other ways, including in pita wraps and salads. In addition to chicken, options include beef, lamb, vegetable and falafel fillings. Find the menu here.

The Manassas location is one of three new restaurants Osmow’s is opening this summer, with others in Sunrise, Florida, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. The family-owned chain is growing through franchising.

