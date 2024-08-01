F1 Arcade with race car simulators and caviar service is rolling into Union Market

London-based F1 Arcade will open its second U.S. location at D.C.'s Union Market this fall, with 83 Formula 1 race car simulators, private rooms, a 42-foot bar and a high end menu.

London-based F1 Arcade will open its second U.S. location at D.C.’s Union Market this fall, with 83 Formula 1 race car simulators, private rooms, a 42-foot bar and a high end menu that includes seafood towers, caviar service and Wagyu beef sliders.

The first U.S. location for F1 Arcade opened in Boston in April. The company plans to open 30 U.S. locations in the next five years.

The D.C. location will open Oct. 13, at 440 Penn Street, NE. It is the largest F1 location, at 17,300-square feet, and includes private rooms with their own private bars and simulators that can be booked for private events. F1 Arcade will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. weekends.

F1 Arcade said its race car simulators are full-motion simulators with the most realistic driving experience available. They can be programmed for head-to-head racing or for groups of six or more racing against each other. There are different skill levels, from rookie to elite.

Pricing for the D.C. location will be $14 to $20 per person for head-to-head competition, the same as the Boston location. F1 Arcade already has an online waitlist sign-up for the D.C. location.

