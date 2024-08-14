BWI Marshall Airport had another record year

BWI Marshall Airport, the D.C. area’s busiest airport by passengers, had a record fiscal 2024, capped by its busiest June on record.

A view of a terminal at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. (Courtesy adobe.stock.com)

BWI Marshall Airport, the D.C. area's busiest airport by passengers, had a record fiscal 2024, capped by its busiest June on record.

The airport handled 2.6 million passengers in June, an 11% increase over June of 2023. For the full fiscal 2024 year, BWI Marshall saw just over 27 million passengers, up from 24.7 million in fiscal 2023.

BWI Marshall’s fiscal year runs July 1 through June 30. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversees Dulles Airport and Reagan National, operates on a different fiscal year. In the most recent comparable 12-month period, both Dulles and DCA trailed BWI Marshall by about 1 million passengers.

Much of BWI’s growth has come from the addition of international flights in recent years from both new and existing carriers.

“Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s continued success supports our efforts to make Maryland more competitive by boosting tourism, attracting businesses, spurring economic growth and creating jobs across our state,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement.

According to the governor’s office, BWI Marshall generates $11.3 billion in annual economic impact. The airport and its travelers support more than 107,000 jobs throughout the region.

The airport has about 300 daily nonstop departures to more than 80 domestic and international destinations.

Several expansion and improvement projects are underway at BWI, including a new Concourse A/B connector and baggage handling system, which is the largest capital project in the airport’s history. Recent projects have added new restrooms and new foot and retail concessions.

In the 12 months between January and December 2023, Reagan National had 25.5 million passengers, up 6.2%, and a record. Dulles had 25.1 million passengers, topping pre-pandemic 2019.

