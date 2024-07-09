United, American file for DCA flights to San Francisco, San Antonio

United Airlines and American Airlines have submitted their applications to the Department of Transportation for new, nonstop long distance flights from Reagan National Airport.

United Airlines and American Airlines have submitted their applications to the Department of Transportation for new, nonstop long distance flights from Reagan National Airport.

United has applied for service from DCA to San Francisco, and, as a backup, also filed an application for nonstop service to Los Angeles. American Airlines has submitted its application tor nonstops from DCA to San Antonio.

They are among several airlines who have applied, or plan to apply for new nonstop flights beyond Reagan National’s 1,250 mile perimeter, through the Federal Aviation Reauthorization Act, approved by Congress this spring.

Delta Air Lines is pitching nonstop flights from Reagan National to Seattle. Southwest wants nonstops to Las Vegas. Spirit Airlines wants to add nonstops from Reagan National to San Jose. Alaska Airlines wants to fly nonstop to San Diego.

Opponents have said additional flights will add to delays at Reagan National, already one of the nation’s most congested airports. In pitching its San Francisco flights with Los Angeles as an alternative, United said its flights would be scheduled to avoid the busiest travel times at the airport.

American Airlines said San Antonio is the largest city in Texas lacking nonstop service to DCA, and the largest city in the U.S. with a majority Hispanic population without nonstop service to Reagan National.

The FAA is expected to rule on airlines who receive authorization for the new long distance Reagan National flights this summer.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.