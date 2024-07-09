Sheetz opening first store in Prince George’s Co. (someone will win Sheetz for a year)

Gas and convenience store chain Sheetz is opening a location in Bowie, Maryland, on July 11 — its first store in Prince George’s County.

The store is at 16240 Marketplace Blvd. off Crain Highway.

The Bowie store will hold a grand opening at 9 a.m. with prizes, including a grand prize of free Sheetz for a year for one lucky customer. It comes in the form of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

Any customer at the Bowie Sheetz will get free coffee or soda all day.

Sheetz will also make two donations as part of the Bowie opening: $2,500 to the Capital Area Food Bank and $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Maryland. Sheetz has been a Special Olympics supporter for more than 30 years, with product donations and volunteers.

Altoona, Pennsylvania-based Sheetz, founded in 1952, has dozens of stores in Maryland and Virginia and more than 730 stores from Ohio to North Carolina.

Sheetz is as much as food destination as it is gas station. It was named Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA Today’s Readers Choice Awards for its subs, sandwiches, salads, wraps, pizzas and shakes served 24/7 365 days a year.

