&pizza rolls back prices to 2012 (and aims to return to its rebel roots)

Two pizzas from &pizza.(WTOP/Rachel Nania) Two pizzas from &pizza.(WTOP/Rachel Nania) D.C.-based &pizza, which has taken its oval-shaped pizzas and all-natural ingredients beyond the D.C. region since its original location opened on H Street in 2012, is marking its 12th anniversary by rolling back prices to its original menu 12 years ago.

On July 13, a pizza will cost $8.64 at all of its locations. It has 44 locations in D.C., Virginia and Maryland, and another 10 in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York City.

Earlier this year, &pizza named veteran restaurant executive Mike Burns as its new CEO, taking over from co-founder Michael Lastoria. He was previously COO at Rave Restaurant Group and spent more than a decade as an executive at Bojangles.

Lastoria brought Burns on to return the chain to its roots, namely the rebellious branding and employee-first policies that defined the chain in its early years. It has already undergone some changes, including new technology, a new website, a new management structure and a customer loyalty program.

Burns has also brought back some old menu favorites, and its original culture and employee vibe is in focus.

“We just went back to our roots,” Burns said in a recent interview with Restaurant Dive. “We turned our music back up loud like it used to be. We let our employees be whoever they want. Obviously, they have to be in uniform, but if they want to wear their hats backwards, or have a neck tattoo or have green hair, we’re just about being different and letting people be who they want to be.”

&pizza’s rapid expansion also came at a cost.

“We just turned into a regular fast-casual pizza restaurant company,” Burns said.

Employee culture was key to &pizza’s early success in D.C. Dozens of early employees eagerly got ampersand tattoos, which the company paid for. It was also a leader in better pay and benefits for restaurant workers.

&pizza was among pioneers in fast-baked conveyor belt assembly line-style pizza preparation, which remains its hallmark today. Customers choose sauces and toppings in real time as their pizza is assembled and served within a matter of minutes.

The $8.64 pizza price all day Saturday is a significant markdown. Most pizzas on &pizza’s menus are currently around $13.

Excluding mammoth fast-food chain Five Guys Burgers and Fries, whose headquarters are in Lorton, Virginia, &pizza is the largest locally-based restaurant chain.

