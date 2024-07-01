NoMa apartments, with Japanese tea room penthouse, now leasing

D.C.’s NoMa neighborhood, which has seen more new apartments delivered over the past five years than any other ZIP code in the U.S., now has another one — and this one takes shared resident amenities to a new level.

OZMA, from developer Skanska USA, at 44 M St. N.E., is a 13-story building with 275 apartments ranging from studios to three-bedrooms, with balconies and patios. Monthly rents start at around $2,000 to more than $4,000.

The building has a total of 17,000 square feet of resident amenity space, including a Japanese-inspired penthouse lounge and tea room, heated rooftop pool with cabanas, sun deck grilling stations and a terrace fireplace. There is a ground-floor “secret garden,” dining room with catering kitchen, solarium garden, art studio, fitness center and spa, and coworking spaces. There is also an on-site pet spa and dog-washing station.

The building has 7,000 square feet of M Street retail space, though no leases have been announced. Papadopoulos Properties is overseeing the retail leasing.

Most of the apartments are small (a studio is less than 500 square feet), but they pack a lot of features as well. They include custom wood floors, waterfall kitchen islands, USB outlets, LED lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bozzuto Management is overseeing apartment leasing and building management.

It is Skanska’s second NoMa building. Resa, at 22 M St. NE is a 12-story, 326-unit apartment building completed in 2019. Northwestern Mutual acquired it shortly after its completion.

More than 7,500 new apartments have been delivered in ZIP code 20002, which includes NoMa and the Union Market area, in the last five years. That’s a 72% increase in new apartment construction since 2017. More than 13,000 people now live in the NoMa neighborhood.