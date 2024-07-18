Logan Circle’s Commissary is closing (have a meal then buy the plates)

Longtime Logan Circle restaurant Commissary is closing after 16 years at the end of the month and will put much of the restaurant's contents up for sale.

After its final meals are served, it will put much of the restaurant’s contents up for sale.

The restaurant opened on 1443 P St. in Northwest D.C., across from Whole Foods Market in 2008, with a loungey feel, couches, and an all-day menu with breakfast, lunch, happy hours and dinner. Its P Street patio was often packed for brunch and dinner.

“It is with a heavy heart after much consideration that we announce the closure of Commissary, our beloved neighborhood restaurant,” the restaurant posted on its website and social media.

“We encourage our neighbors to continue to support the many small business that Logan Circle offers. These small businesses are essential to making Logan Circle & the whole of DC the strong community it is.”

No reason was given for the closing. The final day of service at Commissary will be July 28.

The Commissary menu had a little of something for all tastes, serving hearty breakfasts, sandwiches, burgers, salads and pizza, full entrees with fish, steak and chicken. It also hosted mixology classes and other events.

The restaurant will have a sale on July 29 and July 30 of miscellaneous furnishings, glassware, silverware and other items. Times for the sale have not yet been announced.

