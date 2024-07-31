Boeing names new CEO after reporting steep losses

Boeing has named Kelly Ortberg as its new CEO after reporting a steep loss.

Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing has named aviation industry veteran Kelly Ortberg to lead the company through its safety and manufacturing crisis.

He’ll succeed CEO Dave Calhoun, who announced his intentions to step down as chief executive in March. Ortberg’s career in aviation spans decades including leadership at aerospace supplier Rockwell Collins, becoming CEO in 2013. Rockwell Collins is now part of Arlington-based RTX Corp (formerly Raytheon), where Ortberg serves as senior adviser.

The announcement comes the same day Boeing announced quarterly results, with a $1.4 million loss last quarter and a 15% decline in revenue.

Ortberg, 64, will take over as CEO beginning Aug. 8, and he’ll serve on the board of directors. Calhoun will serve as special adviser to the Boeing board of directors until March 2025.

Boeing is working through both safety concerns following a nearly life-threatening situation involving an in-flight window plug blowout, production delays and quality controls.

Boeing is now under supervision by federal regulators as it steps up production of its 737 Max jets. It also faces a strike deadline in September by Seattle-area factory workers.

Boeing moved its headquarters, and several hundred jobs from Chicago to Crystal City in 2022, where it also has a major research and technology hub.

