American Express Centurion Lounge now open at Reagan National Airport

The American Express Centurion Lounge at Reagan National Airport opened Wednesday for American Express cardholders, a little more than a year after its originally-scheduled date, as one of two new non-airline private lounges landing at DCA this year.

The Centurion Lounge, located on the upper level at Reagan National, is the 15th airport lounge for American Express. Another Centurion Lounge is scheduled to open at Newark International Airport in 2026.

The 11,500-square-foot lounge at Reagan National has a complimentary premium food and drink menu from three Centurion Lounge chefs, including award winner Michael Solomonov, whose restaurant at City Center in Philadelphia, Zahav, won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant in 2019.

The lounge has restrooms and shower suites, plus floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the runways and airfield. American Express commissioned local artists for the art displayed in the lounge.

Use of the Centurion Lounge is exclusive for American Express Platinum Card members, Centurion Members and passengers who have a Delta SkyMiles Reserve card. Cardmembers can bring guests for an additional fee.

Capital One will soon open a hybrid lounge-dining space at Reagan National called Capital One Landing. It is designed for travelers who want to spend less time at the airport before their flight departs, offering perks like a grab-and-go menu. The 5,500-square-foot lounge will be past security where National Hall meets the entrance to Concourse D, within a short walk of all four concourses.

Capital One has not disclosed what the entry policies for the DCA Landing lounge. However, its Capital One Lounge at Dulles International Airport, which opened last fall, is open to cardmembers and anyone who pays an entry fee.

An opening date for the Capital One Landing at Reagan National hasn’t been announced, though it is expected to open later this year. The build-out of the space is currently underway.

The Centurion Lounge and Capital One Landing, along with the USO Lounge, are the only non-airline clubs at DCA. Other members-only lounges are three American Airlines Admirals Clubs, Delta Sky Club and United Club.

