Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza opens in DC next week

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is opening the first U.S. location for his Street Pizza restaurant chain in D.C.’s Penn Quarter June 12. It serves all-you-can-eat pizza by the slice for one price.

Street Pizza will be a block from Capital One Arena, at 507 7th St. NW, across from Jose Andres’ Jaleo.

There are seven existing Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza locations abroad in the London area.

Street Pizza menus include seven variations of pizzas, as well as ribs, pasta and wings.

The D.C. outpost is large. The Washington Business Journal earlier reported the 7,100-square-foot restaurant is spread across two floors with a capacity of 300 customers.

Street Pizza locations are a combination sports bar and arcade, with DJs. Its slogan is “Pizza Without Rules.”

Ramsay operates two other restaurants in D.C. currently, a Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, and the pricey Hell’s Kitchen, where its most popular dish is beef Wellington. Both are on the Southwest Waterfront at The Wharf.

