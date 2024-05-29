FRESHFARM takes over Southeast farmers market in Ward 8

FRESHFARM is assuming operations of the Ward 8 farmers market at THEARC campus at 1901 Mississippi Avenue, Southeast D.C.

FRESHFARM, which operates more than two-dozen farmers markets in the D.C. region, is adding another, assuming operations of the Ward 8 farm stand at THEARC campus at 1901 Mississippi Ave. Southeast.

FRESHFARM has partnered with nonprofit Building Bridges Across the River to operate its existing seasonal farmers market. The market will operate every Saturday from June 1 to Nov. 30. FRESHFARM had previously sold produce to Building Bridges through its wholesale program.

The farmers market will have several programs to expand access to fresh produce for low-income families, including a reduced rate on veggie subscriptions for customers paying with SNAP/EBT benefits, a dollar-for-dollar match up to $30 a day for SNAP, Senior and WIC shoppers, and Produce Plus, a program that provides fresh produce to neighborhood residents in need.

The farmers stand is part of Building Bridges’ 16.5 acre THEARC campus, which includes headquarters for a dozen other nonprofits focused on education, health, culture, recreation and social services. THEARC includes its own small farm, a community theater, gym, classrooms and studios. Construction on a park will begin this year.

THEARC is an acronym for Town Hall Education Arts Recreation Campus and it was built in 2005.

With the addition, FRESHFARM will operate and manage six farmers markets in Wards 7 and 8 in the 2024 season.

Last year, FRESHFARM took over operations of the weekly Cleveland Park Farmers Market in Northwest D.C., a transfer from nonprofit District Bridges.

FRESHFARM is the largest network of farmers markets in the mid-Atlantic, and the third-largest in the country. Last year, it generated $28.5 million in revenue for farmers and producers and attracted more than 1 million customers to its markets

