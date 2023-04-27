2023 NFL DRAFT: Day 2 preview | 1st round breakdown | Ravens draft WR Flowers | Saints draft Damascus HS alum | Giants trade for Maryland CB Banks
Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » Cleveland Park farmers market…

Cleveland Park farmers market joins the FRESHFARM network

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 27, 2023, 9:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The weekly Cleveland Park Farmers Market has now joined nonprofit farmers market operator FRESHFARM, with the transfer from nonprofit District Bridges.

Now called Freshfarm Cleveland Park Market, it will continue to operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. The seasonal market operates from May 13 to Dec. 16.

The Cleveland Park Farmers Market was originally established in 2016. (Courtesy Cleveland Park Main Street, a District Bridges program)

The Cleveland Park Farmers Market was originally established in 2016 by the Cleveland Park Business Association. Operations were transferred to District Bridges in 2020, when the Cleveland Park Business Association dissolved after launching Cleveland Park Main Street.

Vendors at the Cleveland Park market will participate in FRESHFARM’s new FreshMatch  program, which matches dollar-for-dollar money spent through federal food benefits, including SNAP and Senior and WIC FMNP.

FRESHFARM, whose network of farmers markets is the largest in the mid-Atlantic and third-largest in the country, operates more than two dozen markets in the D.C. metro area.

In 2022, its markets generated a record $24.7 million in sales for 254 farmers and producers.

FRESHFARM marked its 25th anniversary last year. Its first market was the Dupont Circle Farmers Market, which opened in 1997. The Dupont Circle market expanded the space it uses for its Sunday market last year, and added a smaller, Thursday afternoon market.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Latest News | Local News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up