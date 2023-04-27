Cleveland Park farmers market joins the FRESHFARM network

The weekly Cleveland Park Farmers Market has now joined nonprofit farmers market operator FRESHFARM, with the transfer from nonprofit District Bridges.

Now called Freshfarm Cleveland Park Market, it will continue to operate every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. The seasonal market operates from May 13 to Dec. 16.

The Cleveland Park Farmers Market was originally established in 2016 by the Cleveland Park Business Association. Operations were transferred to District Bridges in 2020, when the Cleveland Park Business Association dissolved after launching Cleveland Park Main Street.

Vendors at the Cleveland Park market will participate in FRESHFARM’s new FreshMatch program, which matches dollar-for-dollar money spent through federal food benefits, including SNAP and Senior and WIC FMNP.

FRESHFARM, whose network of farmers markets is the largest in the mid-Atlantic and third-largest in the country, operates more than two dozen markets in the D.C. metro area.

In 2022, its markets generated a record $24.7 million in sales for 254 farmers and producers.

FRESHFARM marked its 25th anniversary last year. Its first market was the Dupont Circle Farmers Market, which opened in 1997. The Dupont Circle market expanded the space it uses for its Sunday market last year, and added a smaller, Thursday afternoon market.