Virginia-based Hilton expands luxury hotel business with NoMad deal

McLean, Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide has acquired a majority controlling interest in boutique hotel developer Sydell Group to expand its luxury lifestyle hotel brand NoMad to as many as 100 markets.

It is the third deal with an outside hospitality company Hilton has recently announced. It follows the pending acquisition of the Graduate Hotels brand, which develops hotels on or near college campuses and a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, linking Hilton Honors members with SHL’s roughly 560 boutique hotels.

With the NoMad deal, Sydell Group will be responsible for design, branding and management of NoMad hotels, while Hilton will lead development. NoMad hotels will be part of Hilton programs, including its Hilton Honors loyalty rewards membership. Each NoMad hotel will remain independently owned.

Hilton said development of 10 new NoMad locations are in advanced stages. There are currently only two. The flagship NoMad hotel in London, and one in Las Vegas. The Hilton deal does not include the Vegas property, which will be rebranded.

Sydell founder CEO Andrew Zobler opened the first NoMad hotel in New York, north of Madison Square Park (NoMad) in 2012, though it closed during the pandemic.

Hilton said each NoMad property will be “both grand and intimate, fun and elegant, and classic and playful.” The London NoMad, in Covent Garden in the West End, is in a historic building. Rooms all have original local art.

Sydell Group operates several other lifestyle hotel brands, including The Line, Freehand and The Bed.

Hilton has 22 hotel brands, and more than 7,500 properties globally.

