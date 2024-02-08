Hilton partners with luxury boutique hotel company

Hilton Worldwide has partnered with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which will give Hilton guests the ability to book rooms and earn loyalty points for stays at SLH's boutique member hotels. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)(Getty Images/William Thomas Cain)

Financial terms of the partnership weren’t disclosed. The deal raises mainstream exposure for SLH’s members, all of which are independently-owned luxury properties that collectively market their hotels as unique guest experiences.

SLH member hotels can be found in 90 countries.

“Hilton guests are among the most sophisticated travelers in the world, and we are always looking for amazing new experiences to share with them,” said Hilton global brands president Chris Silcock.

SLH’s closest member hotel to the D.C. area is Keswick Hall near Charlottesville.

Hilton’s robust organic growth continues. The hotel chain reported a record number of room openings in the fourth quarter, and it ended the quarter with a 45% increase in the number of new hotel rooms in its development pipeline.