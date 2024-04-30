Tysons-based Intelsat to be acquired for $3.1 billion

Tysons, Virginia-based satellite operator Intelsat has agreed to be acquired by Luxembourg-based satellite company SES SA for $3.1 billon.

Tysons, Virginia-based satellite operator Intelsat has agreed to be acquired by Luxembourg-based satellite company SES SA for $3.1 billon.

Boards of both companies have approved the merger. It is expected to get all required regulatory approvals by the second half of 2025. The merged company will be headquartered in Luxembourg, but will retain a presence at its offices in Tysons.

Intelsat emerged from bankruptcy in 2022. It held merger negotiations with SES last year, which did not lead to an agreement.

“Over the past two years, the Intelsat team has executed a remarkable strategic reset. We have reversed a 10-year negative trend to return to growth, established a new and game-changing technology roadmap, and focused on productivity and execution to deliver competitive capabilities,” said Intelsat CEO David Wajsgras.

SES and Intelsat combined will operate more than 100 geostationary earth and 26 medium earth orbit satellites, with more than a dozen others scheduled to launch into space by 2026.

Its satellites serve a wide range of customers, including government agencies, media outlets, pay-TV, sat-phone customers, maritime and aviation.

Intelsat was founded in 1964. Among its historical achievements was broadcasting NASA’s first moon walk.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.