DC’s new La Grande Boucherie is as much architecture as appetite

The cavernous, 14,000-square-foot restaurant occupies two floors in the Federal-American National Bank Building at 14th and G Streets in Northwest D.C.

New York-based The Group Hospitality has opened a D.C. outpost for its La Grande Boucherie in a historic downtown D.C. office building that, fittingly, was designed by a French architect.

The cavernous, 14,000-square-foot restaurant occupies two floors in the Federal-American National Bank Building at 14th and G streets in Northwest D.C., a three-story building on the National Register of Historic Places designed by Jules Gabriel Henri de Sibour.

The Group Hospitality enlisted architectural firm Legeard Studio for the Art Nouveau-inspired interior, which was co-designed by The Group founder, Emil Stefkov.

The interior includes classical motifs, a marble entrance start, mezzanine, life-size bronze lady statue atop a travertine stone foundation, mahogany wood and glass partitions, and a 20-foot curved bar imported from Paris.

The menu is classic brasserie long, with both classic and modern French dishes, and is heavy on steaks including Chateaubriand pour Deux and Plateau du Boucher — a platter full of three different steaks, enough to feed four to six people, with a $315 menu price.

The menu features other brasserie staples, such as onion soup, muscles and escargot, and La Salade Niçoise.

In a nod to the D.C. area, the menu also includes Maryland blue crab and fish from the Chesapeake Bay.

The cavernous, 14,000-square-foot restaurant occupies two floors in the Federal-American National Bank Building at 14th and G streets in Northwest D.C. (Courtesy The Group Hospitality) Courtesy The Group Hospitality The interior includes classical motifs, a marble entrance, and mahogany wood and glass partitions, and a 20-foot curved bar imported from Paris. (Courtesy The Group Hospitality) Courtesy The Group Hospitality The interior includes classical motifs, a marble entrance start, mezzanine, life-size bronze lady statue atop a travertine stone foundation, mahogany wood and glass partitions, and a 20-foot curved bar imported from Paris. (Courtesy The Group Hospitality)

The original La Grand Boucherie opened in New York’s West Village in 2016. There are now three in New York and one that recently opened in Chicago. A Miami version is coming soon. The Group Hospitality says its three New York Boucherie restaurants handle about 10,000 guests a week.

The Group Hospitality plans to open three more restaurants in the same building, including an Italian trattoria, a Japanese restaurant and an underground speakeasy.

