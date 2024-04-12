Live Radio
Home » Business & Finance » 'Best sandwich' winner Isaac's…

‘Best sandwich’ winner Isaac’s Poultry Market to open 2nd Maryland location

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

April 12, 2024, 10:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Isaac’s Poultry Market, the year-old, chicken-focused restaurant that won the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s “best sandwich” award, and made the top 10 in the “best sandwich” category at the World Food Championships, has signed a lease for a second location.

Former CAVA executive Rob Gresham opened the first Isaac’s location last year in Gaithersburg.

Gresham’s second Isaac’s location will be at Burtonsville Crossing, at 15785 Old Columbia Pike.

The Burtonsville location is smaller than the original in Gaithersburg, at 12163 Darnestown Road, though it still has seating for 25 inside and 20 on an outdoor patio. Gresham said 90% of orders are carry-out and online.

Gresham is actively planning more Isaac’s locations.

Isaac’s menu includes whole roasted chickens, chicken tenders and wings, chicken salads, family meals, and its famous chicken sandwich. Chickens are marinated for 24 hours, gluten-free and halal.

Gresham is the former director of operations for CAVA Group and was with CAVA since its beginning. He left the company in 2019 to become a restaurant consultant.

Issac’s Poultry Market was a family project.

“The whole menu was really just two years of doing trial and error in my kitchen with my wife and two sons being my taste testers,” Gresham told WTOP last fall.

The chicken sandwich comes in several versions, including honey butter, buffalo and BBQ, as well as the original.

The breaded chicken sandwich comes on toasted bread with pickles, coleslaw and a special sauce. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
The breaded chicken sandwich comes on toasted bread with pickles, coleslaw and a special sauce. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)
WTOP/Nick Iannelli
A rendering of the new Isaac’s Poultry Market location.
(1/2)
The breaded chicken sandwich comes on toasted bread with pickles, coleslaw and a special sauce. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli)

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up